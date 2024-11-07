Morpeth St George’s Community Players return to comedy for their November production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a “farce within a farce”, the group will perform ‘Chase me up Farndale Avenue, S’il vous Plait’ by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr in the Church Hall.

“This is a farce within a farce, as anyone who has seen the writings of David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr will know,” said a spokesperson for the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two British businessmen go to France with their wives and secretaries/mistresses to broker a deal on a building site, which leads from one thing to another.

Picture taken during a rehearsal for the November production.

“With a plethora of doors, a cooking lesson, accidents and lost scripts, it keeps the audience waiting for the next blooper,” the spokesperson added.

Bridget Rowbottom, Sue Rutherford, Suzi Hutton, Lena Walsh and Alan Bullock are the on stage performers as they work overtime to play 17 characters – whilst the audience will also spot newcomer Dave Coghill, who makes a star appearance somewhere in the show.

Tickets priced at £8, or £7 for concessions, are available as always from the Chantry, on the door and online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stgeorgescommunityplayers

Chase me up Farndale Avenue, S’il vous Plait, directed by Jo Evans, runs from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23 – with curtain up at 7.30pm.