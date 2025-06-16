Morpeth school pupils set to bring the magic of Aladdin to life on stage
This lively show promises fun for the whole family, with talented students taking to the stage in a spectacular performance filled with singing, dancing, and vibrant costumes.
Expect a magical journey through the streets of Agrabah – complete with classic characters, toe-tapping songs and plenty of laughs along the way.
Performances will take place in the hall at Chantry Middle from 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 24, Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26.
Tickets are now available from the school offices. Call 01670 513621 or email [email protected].
A spokesperson for the schools said: “Prices are just £9 for adults and £5 for children, a fantastic value for a magical night out.
“Don’t miss your chance to support these talented young performers as they bring this much-loved story to life on stage.”