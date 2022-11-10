The play is about two frustrated Hampstead women who set off on a journey of self-discovery to Italy.

Speaking ahead of opening night, Ms Saint-Lamont said: “When I volunteered to produce this play, I believed the role would be a dream.

“After all, I asked myself, how difficult can this be? Find the right cast, arrange the rehearsals and graciously accept the accolade that would follow.

St George's Community Players cast photo.

“That was then. Eleven weeks into rehearsals, nine weeks of sleepless nights and a week to go to the performance and my take on this role is so very different!”

She continued: “Admittedly, it has been a hoot so far – but there were so many different aspects to undertake. However, thank goodness that I have got a brilliant, patient and experienced team behind me to relieve me of some of the burdens of being a first-time producer.”

What the somewhat ditzy and head in the clouds Lottie and her unlikely fellow adventurer, the more sober bible-reading Rose, have done is leave their tradition harnessed, unfulfilled London lives for a freer, sunnier life in a rented Italian castle.

In Enchanted April, transformation is a given.

Advertisement Hide Ad