More than 200 children receive the gift of live theatre at Alnwick Playhouse

Alnwick Playhouse launched its Pay It Forward campaign in September and, to date, has raised £1,916 which has enabled over 200 children to experienced the theatre for free.

The fund has recently allowed children from St Paul’s Catholic Primary School a free trip to the theatre to see this year’s Christmas show and meet the cast behind the production.

Damian Cruden, artistic director at Alnwick Playhouse “To all those who have donated via Pay It Forward a big thank you. Your gift allows us to offer young people the chance to enjoy live performance here in the Playhouse throughout the year.

The cast from Remarkable Robin’s Christmas Adventure joined by students from St Paul's Catholic Primary School in Alnwick.

“It’s vital that we ensure all our young people have access to culture. Particularly in the post Covid era when many young people have not had the opportunity to attend live performance it is vital that we give them the chance to engage in the arts in a communal setting. That we now face a financial crisis makes this harder for schools and hard-pressed families to afford.”

He continued: “The arts are often seen as an extra, a treat rather than as essential to the fabric that makes a community. I am encouraged by the affection that the people of Alnwick and beyond hold for our Playhouse, that there is a clear notion that culture is a right and not an added extra.

"The arts work best when they are shared equally. They bring us together and help us to understand ourselves and how we fit in our wider community. They help us to grow up in an ever more complicated world and to be confident in who and where we are. The more we have shared experiences that allow us to question and understand the healthier we are as a society.

“Your Playhouse strives to ensure that there is a wide offer of cultural activities available. If you look at our programme of work you will see we are building a wide range of events aimed at young people. This is not cheap.

"With the financial crisis there are limitations to the level of public subsidy available. To ensure we can continue to deliver access to all, Pay It Forward is an essential part of our fundraising activity. It’s simple to do and each time you enjoy something at the Playhouse you know that someone else benefiting from your generosity will be enjoying a cultural experience too.”

Donations can be made on the Alnwick Playhouse website or by contacting the Box Office on 01665 660550.

