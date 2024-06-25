Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North East dance company is preparing to perform in Northumberland this weekend.

Eliot Smith Dance will perform the modern dance show Past and Future at 2pm on Saturday, June 29 at Woodhorn Museum .

The show features creative director Eliot Smith’s latest work Human, an excerpt from his Ashington Group painters inspired show Pitman, and a work from 1964 called Duet that was created by the New York-based Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Eliot said: “At the beginning of this year, Eliot Smith Dance visited Paul Taylor Dance Company at their home in New York City to study Paul Taylor’s exquisite Duet on two ESD dancers with thanks to our Crowdfunder generous supporters.

Dancers Rowan Parker and Yamit Salazar will perform Duet. (Photo by Fabrice Herrault/Eliot Smith Dance)

“It has been 20 years since a Taylor work has been performed in the UK and therefore ESD is delighted to re-introduce audiences.