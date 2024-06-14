Maltings Youth Theatre in Berwick to perform Big Trouble in Little Rock
Members of the Maltings Youth Theatre are bouncing back onto the main stage of The Maltings in Berwick next week with their latest production called Big Trouble in Little Rock.
Hot on the heels of their 2023 smash hit performances of Disney Frozen Jr, this year they are travelling way out west for ‘a rootin’, tootin’ adventure, jam packed with crazy characters and toe-tapping tunes’.
Performed by a cast of more than 50 local young people, you can see the Maltings Youth Theatre production of Big Trouble in Little Rock at The Maltings on Friday, June 21 at 7pm, Saturday, June 22 at 2pm and 7pm and on Sunday, June 23 at 2pm.
For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/big-trouble-in-little-rock-maltings-youth-theatre
