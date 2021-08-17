Magician Pete Firman set to bring new 'bag of tricks' to Alnwick Playhouse

He will bring his brand new show, Pete Firman: Bag of Tricks, to the playhouse on Saturday, August 28.

Due to the ongoing restrictions and uncertainty surrounding live performance, it was not possible for Pete to take his originally planned tour Pete Firman & The Amazing TBC on the road given the huge amount of audience participation.

However, he has put together this brand new show instead.

Magician Pete Firman. Picture: Karla Gowlett

He has appeared on numerous television shows, including Tonight at the London Palladium, The Next Great Magician, Tommy Cooper Forever, Let’s Sing & Dance for Comic Relief, The John Bishop Show, The Magicians, Celebrity Mastermind and The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

In 2017, Pete was presented with ‘The Carlton Award’; for outstanding comedy in magic by the world famous Magic Circle, the first non-member of the prestigious society to receive it in its history.

Tickets are on sale now at www.petefirman.co.uk or visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk