Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company is bringing an imaginative new play created and performed by artists with learning disabilities and autistic artists to Morpeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let There Bee Magic… and Scones! will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church on Friday, May 9 at 1pm and 7pm.

Set in a magical version of Morpeth, the play follows a day in the life of the town’s most curious characters – featuring a bee farm, a nail salon bakery and a volleyball café. But all is not as it seems, as magic stirs and cheese scone monsters emerge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and performed by members of The Twisting Ducks’ Morpeth Performing Arts Academy, Let There Bee Magic… and Scones! is a joyful exploration of home, belonging and community connection.

The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company’s Morpeth Performing Arts Academy members pictured ahead of their upcoming performance Let There Bee Magic… and Scones!

With a vibrant mix of comedy, drag, music and dance, the show builds to a dazzling cabaret finale that brings Morpeth’s fantastical world to life.

The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company works with people with learning disabilities and autistic people to tackle inequalities and drive social change through performing arts.

Working across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, The Twisting Ducks supports more than 800 people a year to share their stories, develop their artistic talents and ensure their voices are heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the performances in Morpeth are £5 (carers free) and they are available from www.thetwistingducks.co.uk/events

Sonia Hudson, Morpeth Performing Arts Academy Facilitator at The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company said: “This show is full of laughter, creativity and magic.

“It’s been such a joy to see the cast bring their ideas to life and celebrate the unique world they’ve imagined together.”