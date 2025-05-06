Magic, Monsters and Morpeth: Local artists with learning disabilities and autistic artists reimagine the town in a whimsical new play
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Let There Bee Magic… and Scones! will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church on Friday, May 9 at 1pm and 7pm.
Set in a magical version of Morpeth, the play follows a day in the life of the town’s most curious characters – featuring a bee farm, a nail salon bakery and a volleyball café. But all is not as it seems, as magic stirs and cheese scone monsters emerge.
Written and performed by members of The Twisting Ducks’ Morpeth Performing Arts Academy, Let There Bee Magic… and Scones! is a joyful exploration of home, belonging and community connection.
With a vibrant mix of comedy, drag, music and dance, the show builds to a dazzling cabaret finale that brings Morpeth’s fantastical world to life.
The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company works with people with learning disabilities and autistic people to tackle inequalities and drive social change through performing arts.
Working across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, The Twisting Ducks supports more than 800 people a year to share their stories, develop their artistic talents and ensure their voices are heard.
Tickets for the performances in Morpeth are £5 (carers free) and they are available from www.thetwistingducks.co.uk/events
Sonia Hudson, Morpeth Performing Arts Academy Facilitator at The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company said: “This show is full of laughter, creativity and magic.
“It’s been such a joy to see the cast bring their ideas to life and celebrate the unique world they’ve imagined together.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.