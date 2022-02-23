Live shows to enjoy at venue in Berwick

A promotional image for The Gardener, a play to be performed at The Maltings in Berwick next month.

Making their debut at the Berwick venue this weekend are Northern Stage, who are known for reviving classic plays and creating bold new work.

They present a thrilling new production adapted from H.G. Wells’ 1897 science fiction classic, The Invisible Man.

The play – which is based in the North East – sees Griffin, a frustrated young man with a troubled past and violent thoughts in his head, claim to have discovered the power of invisibility. His ‘powers’ have led him to be placed under government care, with Dr Sarah Kemp failing to convince him to tell the truth about his talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrown into a descending spiral of anger, Griffin eventually falls into a fatal ‘reign of terror’.

The Invisible Man will be performed at The Maltings on Saturday from 8pm.

Next month, The Maltings will present a play called The Gardener.

You are invited to meet Frank, a keen gardener and founder of The Amateur Gardeners Appreciation Society, who recently moved into his local retirement home.

A great place, but missing only one thing – a garden!

The show has just completed a short run at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre and collected a stack of four and five-star reviews. It will be performed in Berwick on Wednesday, March 16 at 2pm and 7pm.