Stars from the West End, and Off Broadway are coming together in a new musical celebrating lifeboat heroes across the generations.

The show, ‘Facing The Waves’, brings together Victorian hero Henry Freeman and a young mum from the present day.

Henry miraculously survived the Whitby lifeboat disaster when all 12 of the other crew members perished, before leading some of the most extraordinary rescue attempts of the century. Faith is his counterpart, from a family steeped in the same tradition as she juggles family, career and crewing the lifeboat.

The cast includes Eliza Shea, who has performed opposite Matthew Broderick Off Broadway, with Christopher Ecclestone in the audio version of Dr Who and appeared at the Fish & Ships Festival in Dogwood’s Chip Shop Chronicles in Whitby. The part of Henry is played by Duncan Drury, who is joined by Shona Maule, Robbie Bellekom and Charlie Staunton.

Eliza Shea plays Faith and Duncan Drury plays Henry Freeman.

The music is composed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, who has written for the West End and for French & Saunders.

Dogwood is the official theatre partner for the RNLI as it celebrates its bicentenary and 146,000 lives in 2024.

In preparation, Dogwood worked with the BBC to conduct numerous interviews with communities, including those along the Northumberland coast, to capture the memories, experiences and expectations of those living by the sea and create an authentic tale.

Facing The Waves is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and will be performed at Alnwick Playhouse on Wednesday October 2 at 7.30pm and East Bedlington Community Centre on Saturday October 5 at 7.30pm.

More information on the show can be found at www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk.