Alnwick Theatre Club returns to the stage this January for a performance of Pinnochio as they wave good-bye to a long-serving member and famous local face.

Known to many for his role as the ‘Pantomime Dame’ which he has held at the theatre club on and off for almost 30 years, Jimmy Dodds will carry out his final performances at Alnwick Playhouse before he retires from the stage.

Jimmy said: “All good things must come to an end.

“On a serious note, it’s been absolutely fantastic to be involved all these years but it’s time to hang the dress up and make way for the new generation” Matthew Slack, making his directorial debut this year, commented: “We’ve chosen to go back in time to a familiar story with a some new characters and funny gags, great songs and questionable accents.”

The show will run from January 14-18, and tickets can be purchased on the Alnwick Playhouse website, or by calling: 01665 660550.