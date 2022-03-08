Ladies’ Day play in Morpeth sells all tickets

A publicity image for ‘Ladies’ Day’ at St George’s URC in Morpeth. Picture by Debbie Todd.

The play – written by Amanda Whittington – was originally scheduled to have taken place in 2020, but was put on the back burner due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show runs from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19 in St George’s Church Hall, with tickets previously purchased for 2020 still valid.

Producer/director Grace Winpenny said: “Having to postpone the 2020 production was so heart-breaking as the whole team had worked so hard. Everybody, on and off-stage, had put their all into the play.

“There was so much unknown, but at the same time it was a privilege to get the chance to spend more time with the text to enable me as the director to make the storytelling even more effective. Now we are so excited to finally get our 2022 production of Ladies’ Day under starter’s orders.”

Sharon Lamont, who plays Pearl, said: “I think we all put so much hard work into the rehearsals the first time round and then when it was cancelled at the last minute because of Covid, the play secured a special place in our hearts.

“This time is even more fun and maybe even a little easier the second time round as some of the scenes just stuck.”