Comedian, actor, writer, DJ, and star of Chewin’ The Fat, Karen Dunbar, is heading to a venue in Berwick as part of her new tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new show for 2025 sees Karen sharing stories from her life and talking about her career, with – as you would expect from a stalwart of the Scottish comedy scene – a heap of humour and jokes.

Following Chewin’ The Fat, she on to have her own BBC Scotland series, The Karen Dunbar Show, and is now in demand as an actor, DJ, writer, and comedian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be performing at The Black & Gold, Shielfield Park, on Saturday, October 18 from 8.30pm.

Karen Dunbar will be performing at The Black & Gold, Shielfield Park, on Saturday, October 18.

This is Karen’s fourth tour with Aberdeen-based promoters Breakneck Comedy since 2023 and, as Breakneck Comedy founder Naz Hussain explains, it is their most ambitious to date.

He said: “This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it.

“This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy – it’s our 15th anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career, covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat right through to her latest adventures as a DJ.”

For more information and to book tickets for the show in Berwick, go to www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk/product/karen-dunbar-51