She will direct Noel Coward’s well known farce ‘Blithe Spirit’ and her duties will not end there as she also takes on the role of the maid.

Although this will be her debut as producer for the players, Jo is no stranger to what is an arduous task.

She said: “It’s nerve-wracking because there’s a lot to organise making sure that everybody is doing what they need to do and they’ve got their props, but nevertheless I’m really looking forward to it.

Jo Evans, left, and a picture from a St George’s Community Players rehearsal for ‘Blithe Spirit’.

“I produced many pantomimes in Surrey when I lived there for 20 years and it’s great to see the picture ‘come alive’ as it were. You’ve read the book and know the script inside out and making it your own is a wonderful thing. I love doing it.

“I’ve said for a few years that I would like to be the producer – I just had to find the right script to do it. When Blithe Spirit came along, I thought ‘yes that’s really a piece of me because the play is a farce and it fits in well with the panto feel’.

“I also like Alfred Hitchcock’s way where he appeared in every show that he produced and the part of the maid is very small.”

The show runs from Thursday, November 23 to Saturday, November 25, with curtain up at 7.30pm.