News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Jo steps forward to take on the role of producer for St George’s Community Players

Jo Evans is looking forward to making her bow in the role of producer for the St George’s Community Players in Morpeth next month – even though she admits to it being a nerve-wracking experience.
By Brian Bennett
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

She will direct Noel Coward’s well known farce ‘Blithe Spirit’ and her duties will not end there as she also takes on the role of the maid.

Although this will be her debut as producer for the players, Jo is no stranger to what is an arduous task.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “It’s nerve-wracking because there’s a lot to organise making sure that everybody is doing what they need to do and they’ve got their props, but nevertheless I’m really looking forward to it.

Jo Evans, left, and a picture from a St George’s Community Players rehearsal for ‘Blithe Spirit’.Jo Evans, left, and a picture from a St George’s Community Players rehearsal for ‘Blithe Spirit’.
Jo Evans, left, and a picture from a St George’s Community Players rehearsal for ‘Blithe Spirit’.
Most Popular

“I produced many pantomimes in Surrey when I lived there for 20 years and it’s great to see the picture ‘come alive’ as it were. You’ve read the book and know the script inside out and making it your own is a wonderful thing. I love doing it.

“I’ve said for a few years that I would like to be the producer – I just had to find the right script to do it. When Blithe Spirit came along, I thought ‘yes that’s really a piece of me because the play is a farce and it fits in well with the panto feel’.

“I also like Alfred Hitchcock’s way where he appeared in every show that he produced and the part of the maid is very small.”

The show runs from Thursday, November 23 to Saturday, November 25, with curtain up at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Morpeth Tourist Information Centre or online from ticketsource.

Related topics:MorpethSurreyTickets