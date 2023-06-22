Not much, it seems, until Hollywood actor, Jefferson Steel, is enlisted to play that most famous tragic hero in order to raise funds to save the building.

Completely out of his depth with a committed cast of amateur actors, Steel is forced to review his egocentric life and to appreciate the camaraderie and joy to be found in amateur theatre.

This is the plot of ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’, The Portable Theatre Company’s new summer production.

Rehearsals for The Portable Theatre Company's production, 'A Bunch of Amateurs'. Picture: Mick Grant

The play was written by Ian Hislop, (Private Eye and Have I got News for You) and Nick Newman (cartoonist and comedy sketch writer for numerous television and radio programmes).

As you might expect from two such writers, the script is very funny, but the comedy is counterbalanced by moments of pathos, not least when Steel’s rocky relationship with his daughter mirrors that of King Lear and Cordelia.

The Portable Theatre Company is delighted to stage four performances of the play: at The Creighton Hall, Embleton on July 5, The Jubilee Hall, Rothbury on July 6, and The Memorial Hall, Warkworth on July 7-8.

All performances start at 7.30pm. and tickets cost £10. These are available from [email protected] or from the Post Offices in Embleton and Warkworth; The Puffin’s Burrow, Seahouses, and Tully’s in Rothbury.

Rehearsals in full swing.

Please be aware the play contains some strong language, and note that all halls will be cash only for drinks and programmes.

Having received five awards from The National Operatic and Dramatic Association, including best drama in the northern region, the company has gained a reputation for bringing high quality theatre to local villages and doing so on a very limited budget. Whilst largely self-sufficient, it is very grateful to local organisations which kindly sponsor the productions.

In addition, The Portable Theatre Company raises money for different charities each year and this year it is supporting The Trussell Trust, a nationwide network of food banks, helping people whose lives are affected by poverty and who struggle to feed themselves and their families. The charity also campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

