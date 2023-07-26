HospiceCare are welcoming back The HandleBards for their 10th anniversary of fundraising together

The HandleBards are a theatre group of cycling actors who perform Shakespeare’s play around the world. In August, they will be performing a Midsummer Night’s Dream, and their sister company Slapstick Picnic will be performing Peter Pan.

They are praised for their charmingly chaotic outdoor performances that they admirably cycle all over the country for with their props on the backs of their bikes.

HospiceCare volunteer Jane Stratton said: “The HandleBards have been performing for HospiceCare supporters for nine years and around £30,656 has been raised over the years.

The HandleBards and one of the HospiceCare fundraising venues, Alnmouth Friary (Photos submitted)

"The HandleBards are a brilliant part of our events programme and our Hospice supporters love watching the performances and enjoying their picnics too. We are delighted to have them back to celebrate their 10th Anniversary with us. We look forward to watching Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

One Facebook review said they found the performance “so funny, so versatile and all the while true to the text. If you are anywhere near their current touring performances, GO. It is a treat not to be missed!”

Four of the shows will be fundraising money for HospiceCare, they will be at Felton Park, Alnmouth Friary, Pallinsburn House and Etal Manor.

HandleBard’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be on the following dates in August:

Northumberlandia 10, Hexham Abbey 11, Kirkharle Courtyard 12, Felton Park 13, Alnmouth Friary 15, The Maltings 16, Pallinsburn House 17

Slapstick Picnic’s Peter Pan will be on the following dates in August:

Hexham Abbey 25, Etal Manor 26, Longframlington Memorial Hall 27 and The Maltings 29.