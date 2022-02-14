Highlights programme bringing arts and crafts to Northumberland community venues

Maddie Morris is coming to Wooler's Cheviot Centre.

From fun, interactive shows including murder mystery plays to a problem-solving science play for children to live music from some of the region’s finest performers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And following the success of last year’s creative workshops, there are two Creative Highlights sessions where you can try your hand at a new creative craft.

“This year marks Highlights 25th birthday,“ says Kate Lynch, director of the arts organisation.

“As well as applauding our many past achievements, we wanted our Spring Season to be a real celebration as we look ahead to a brighter future after the uncertainty of the last two years.

“We very much hope that the months ahead will be filled with lots of moments when rural communities can come together to share a fantastic live music performance, when families can laugh together at the mayhem of a comedy show and new friendships can be made whilst learning a new creative skill.”

Among those lined up over the coming weeks are BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Musician of the Year, Maddie Morris, as she performs new and traditional folk music at The Cheviot Centre, Wooler on March 11.

The Death of The Great Detective is at Amble Parish Hall on March 3 and Whittingham Memorial Institute on March 4, with The Matinee Murder at Shilbottle Community Hall on March 18.

Kate Slaughter’s mini textles landscape workshop comes to Amble Parish Hall on March 12.