High-quality performance a triumph for St George’s Community Players

The Morpeth St George’s Community Players turned in a superb performance of Eric Chappell’s play ‘Summer End’ in the Church Hall.

By Brian Bennett
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:38 BST
St George’s Community Players cast and crew pictured after the performance of ‘Summer End’.
Described as being a murder, mystery drama, the action which centred on the Summer End retirement home kept the audience in suspense until all was revealed in the final act.

Sue Rutherford and Sharon Saint Lamont were both outstanding in the leading roles as Emily Baines and May Brewer – two residents who shared a room – but the two-act play was also a personal triumph for Hugo Davison, who made his debut for the group in the role of director.

Hugo also took on the part of Emily’s son Alan and along with Bridget Rowbottom (Sally, a carer) the pair gave great support.

In addition, Joann Evans deserves enormous credit for stepping in at short notice as Mrs Lang, the manager of the home.

Robin Herron was the stage manager and he coupled up with Stephen Burns to form the technical team.