Here Come the Girls: Bangers and Smash entertainment at The Maltings in Berwick
This weekend at a Berwick venue, the girls are back for more.
There will be more mayhem, more music and more of your favourite floor-filling bangers and sensational smash hits in the Here Come the Girls: Bangers and Smash show.
Book your tickets now as the ‘Original Party Night’ returns to The Maltings’ main stage tomorrow (Friday, April 19) at 7.30pm and on Saturday, April 20 at 2pm and 7.30pm.
For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/here-come-the-girls-bangers-and-smash or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.