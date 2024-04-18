Here Come the Girls: Bangers and Smash entertainment at The Maltings in Berwick

This weekend at a Berwick venue, the girls are back for more.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:57 BST
Here Come the Girls 2024. Image: Kerr Photography.Here Come the Girls 2024. Image: Kerr Photography.
Here Come the Girls 2024. Image: Kerr Photography.

There will be more mayhem, more music and more of your favourite floor-filling bangers and sensational smash hits in the Here Come the Girls: Bangers and Smash show.

Book your tickets now as the ‘Original Party Night’ returns to The Maltings’ main stage tomorrow (Friday, April 19) at 7.30pm and on Saturday, April 20 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/here-come-the-girls-bangers-and-smash or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.

Related topics:Berwick