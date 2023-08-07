The HandleBards are a hugely popular group of actors travel from each show destination across the UK by bike, with sets, props and costumes transported in their 100% electric support vehicle, to perform Shakespearean plays with a unique twist.

This year, marking their 10th anniversary, the group have climbed back on their bikes for another UK tour where they will have travelled over 1500 miles across the country to present more than 100 performances of Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Before they take on Edinburgh Fringe, the group will be performing at The Maltings on Wednesday, August 16 at 7pm.

The Lovers (L-R Jenny Smith, Alex Crook, George Attwell-Gerhards, Meredith Lewis).

Producers and co-founders, Tom Dixon and Paul Moss, said: “10 years is a wonderful milestone to reach and we honestly couldn’t have done it without the support of our loyal and generous audiences and supporters. When you cycle all across the UK you meet a diverse range of generous, interesting and kind people.

"It reminds you that we all have a lot more in common than we think. Here’s to 10 more years, 1500 more miles and plenty more laughter and joy.”

Their style of performing is something you won’t have seen before, and a great introduction to Shakespeare.