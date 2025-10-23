Halloween in Amble: Nosferatu screening and Gothic plays at the Dovecote Centre
Friday, October 31 is film night with a showing of Gothic horror film Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers.
On Saturday, November 1, the stage will come to life with the final performance of two nail-biting Gothic plays by the Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) – The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and The Body Snatchers both by Robert Louis Stephenson.
NTC’s Chair Jim Donnelly, who lives in Amble, said: “We have delivered the two plays to audiences across the North in village halls, theatres, church halls and even a maritime centre, to audiences who would normally have to travel long distances to costlier venues.
“We take everything - stage, lights, costumes, make up, actors, music - to them.”
The Christmas production by NTC in Amble will be Rumplestiltskin ans Other Equally Grimm Tales, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Louis Roberts.