This Halloween, two spooky nights of entertainment are promised at Amble’s Dovecote Centre.

Friday, October 31 is film night with a showing of Gothic horror film Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers.

On Saturday, November 1, the stage will come to life with the final performance of two nail-biting Gothic plays by the Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) – The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and The Body Snatchers both by Robert Louis Stephenson.

NTC’s Chair Jim Donnelly, who lives in Amble, said: “We have delivered the two plays to audiences across the North in village halls, theatres, church halls and even a maritime centre, to audiences who would normally have to travel long distances to costlier venues.

This Halloween, two nights of film and theatre take place at Amble’s Dovecote Centre. (Photo: Jim Donnelly)

“We take everything - stage, lights, costumes, make up, actors, music - to them.”

The Christmas production by NTC in Amble will be Rumplestiltskin ans Other Equally Grimm Tales, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Louis Roberts.