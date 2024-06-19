Get set for Girls Night Out as Flat & The Curves visit Alnwick Playhouse
Billed as the ultimate girls night out, this powerhouse, glittery cabaret is a fierce blend of outrageous vocals, rip-roaring humour and unapologetic horniness!
Charlotte Brooke, Katy Baker, Arabella Rodrigo and Issy Wroe Wright, who have individually graced the West End and global stages, joined forces during the 2020 lockdown to create Flat & The Curves.
Their light-hearted, often cheeky, self-penned songs revolve around feminist themes.
The comedy girl band explains: “Everything we write about has been inspired by our personal experience, our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”
They are coming to Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, July 9. Visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk for tickets.
