Imagine Sex and the City teams up with Bridesmaids – that’s what is heading to Alnwick Playhouse when Flat & The Curves call in on their UK tour.

Billed as the ultimate girls night out, this powerhouse, glittery cabaret is a fierce blend of outrageous vocals, rip-roaring humour and unapologetic horniness!

Charlotte Brooke, Katy Baker, Arabella Rodrigo and Issy Wroe Wright, who have individually graced the West End and global stages, joined forces during the 2020 lockdown to create Flat & The Curves.

Their light-hearted, often cheeky, self-penned songs revolve around feminist themes.

The comedy girl band explains: “Everything we write about has been inspired by our personal experience, our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”