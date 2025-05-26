Berwick Musical & Theatre Society.

The countdown is on for this week's special fundraising Gala Night celebratory performances, marking the closure of The Maltings for its exciting redevelopment.

Over 200 talented local performers will perform to packed houses this Friday and Saturday (May 30-31), to showcase some of their favourite moments and the vibrant creativity that have defined the Berwick venue since its opening in 1990.

Nancy Steele of Nancy’s Dancers and Here Come The Girls said: “I’m looking forward to being included in the Gala. With many happy memories spent on and off stage from the first community theatre production of West Side Story to the present day, there’s too many to mention. There's also dancers that are so excited to be performing.”

Audiences can look forward to performances from: Berwick Musical & Theatre Society, Damp Knight Comedy, Here Come The Girls, Maltings Youth Theatre, Memory Laners, Nancy’s Dancers, The Northstar Centre, Ragbag Theatre, Spittal Variety Group, Thursday Singers, and Tideline Runners.