Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meta4 Dance company has secured funding from Arts Council England for a ten month project, Desire Lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Desire Lines is an innovative project aimed at increasing engagement in contemporary dance across Northumberland through community involvement.

Meta4, alongside freelancers and local champions, will deliver workshops, performances, exhibitions, screenings, and a podcast to foster understanding and participation in contemporary dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is designed to enhance cultural opportunities in rural areas, co-create new works, and develop sustainable engagement pathways.

Company directors Charlie and Lily on a Northumberland beach. Picture: Ely Wells Photography.

Between September 2024 and June 2025, the dance company will be offering free workshops at various community groups in things like art, photography, running, yoga and more.

Meta4 will also be developing their community dance piece ‘Confluence’, which will be performed at The Alnwick Garden in May.

Being a rurally based contemporary dance company, Meta4 Dance are passionate about offering opportunities to those that face the biggest location based barriers. The project will be addressing the regional gap in high-quality contemporary dance offerings, aiming to improve the local perception of the art form, which is currently viewed at 21% as poor/very poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By connecting community members to cultural activities, Desire Lines fosters local pride and creativity, especially amongst rural audiences. Meta4 also aims to use the project to expand its team and build capacity for future initiatives.

To follow the project and get involved you can visit the website: www.meta4dance.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

If you run a community group and would like for them to be involved, please email [email protected].