Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For lovers of theatre, there is Alison Skilbeck’s critically acclaimed one-woman show Mrs Roosevelt flies to London and the list also includes Shakespeare’s Fool, a highly entertaining (and educational) tour-de-force of a performance.

Wishbone Ash and Fairport Convention are among the music acts that will be coming to the north Northumberland town and Royal Northern Sinfonia will be performing three exquisite recitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grab the last few tickets remaining for the highly regarded seven piece band that is Talon as they perform the Eagles’ iconic Hotel California, or spend a special evening in the company of Marti Pellow with Pellow Talk: The Lost Chapter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Northern Sinfonia string quartet. Picture by TyneSight Photographic.

The local Damp Knight Comedy return to The Maltings this December for their 12th creative comedy spectacular – this one is called Die Haardvark – and well-known comedians on the programme include Jo Caulfield.

The Royal Opera’s Das Rheingold (Wagner) and L’Elisir D’Amore (Donizetti) and the Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote (Acosta and Petipa) and The Nutcracker (Ivanov/Wright) are the jewels in its world-class Event Broadcast programme.

Younger audiences can see all three of Nick Sharratt’s Shark in the Park books live on stage in one fin-tastic family musical this October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive fun is guaranteed with the Cinderella pantomime and The Maltings cinema offering includes award winners and the latest releases.