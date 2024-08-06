Michael Palin. Picture: John Swannell.

The Maltings and Berwick Literary Festival are looking forward to shortly welcoming actor, comedian and writer Michael Palin to Berwick for two sell out shows in conversation with Jackie Kaines Lang.

An Evening with Michael Palin on Friday (August 9) and An Afternoon with Michael Palin on Saturday (August 10) promise to be filled with laughter, insight and the joy of storytelling and are part of the Berwick Old Bridge 400 celebrations.

From roles in Monty Python and The Death of Stalin to his acclaimed travel documentaries and diary volumes, he has engaged audiences on and off the screen with his extraordinary stories of international travel and the crossing of cultural boundaries.

For more information on The Matings’ programme – including Berwick Literary Festival 2024 events and the exhibition of works by L.S. Lowry, Lowry and the Sea, at the Granary Gallery (until October 13) – go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.