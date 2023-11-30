The St George’s Community Players turned back the clock when they produced Noel Coward’s comedy ‘Blithe Spirit’ in the Church Hall last week.

Some of the cast members for the Blithe Spirit play.

The three act offering, which they had performed many years ago, was indeed commendable with debutant Tim Scoreby starring in the lead role of Charles Condomine.

However, it was a marathon watch for the audience with the show, which included a break for refreshments, running for three hours!

The play was funny in parts, with the laughs beginning after a séance in the Condomine home that led to Charles’s dead wife Elvira – played by Sharon Saint-Lamont – appearing for the remainder of the evening as a poltergeist.

After several twists and turns, Charles is left wifeless with his second partner Ruth (played by Bridget Rowbottom) joining Elvira ‘on the other side’.

Alan Bullock as Dr Bradman, Lena Walsh as Mrs Bradman and Sue Rutherford as Madame Arcati all played supporting roles.

Jo Evans had a small part as Edith the Maid, but she should be delighted after dipping her toe into the water for the first time with the group in the demanding role of director.

Meanwhile, mention must be made of a superb stage set design by Robin Heron. In addition, Stephen Burns was in charge of sound and lighting, and Tony Jackson was the prompt.