The St George’s Community Players in Morpeth will turn the clock back when they revisit Noel Coward’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ in the St George’s Church Hall next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The play was tackled by the group many years ago and on this occasion, it will be directed by Jo Evans.

However, following a successful recent open evening, the cast will include a new member as Tim Scoreby debuts as the leading character Charles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be supported on stage by Bridget Rowbottom, Sharon Saint Lamont, Alan Bullock, Lena Walsh, Jo Evans and Sue Rutherford.

Cast members for the Blithe Spirit play.

Blithe Spirit was first produced in 1941 in Manchester, but is perhaps more famously remembered from the original film version in 1945. The story follows Charles Condomine, a novelist, who seeks help from eccentric medium Madame Arcati to help him write his next book.

Things take an amusing turn when the ghost of his first wife Elvira begins to haunt him and inadvertently causes the death of his current wife Ruth, resulting in further séances and incantations to try to send the ghosts back to where they came from.

Family friends Doctor and Mrs Bradman take a role in the initial séance and support the storyline, whilst Edith the maid clears up the mess in between.

The show runs from Thursday, November 23 to Saturday, November 25 – with curtain up at 7.30pm.