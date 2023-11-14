Fresh performance of Blithe Spirit by St George’s Community Players in Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The play was tackled by the group many years ago and on this occasion, it will be directed by Jo Evans.
However, following a successful recent open evening, the cast will include a new member as Tim Scoreby debuts as the leading character Charles.
He will be supported on stage by Bridget Rowbottom, Sharon Saint Lamont, Alan Bullock, Lena Walsh, Jo Evans and Sue Rutherford.
Blithe Spirit was first produced in 1941 in Manchester, but is perhaps more famously remembered from the original film version in 1945. The story follows Charles Condomine, a novelist, who seeks help from eccentric medium Madame Arcati to help him write his next book.
Things take an amusing turn when the ghost of his first wife Elvira begins to haunt him and inadvertently causes the death of his current wife Ruth, resulting in further séances and incantations to try to send the ghosts back to where they came from.
Family friends Doctor and Mrs Bradman take a role in the initial séance and support the storyline, whilst Edith the maid clears up the mess in between.
The show runs from Thursday, November 23 to Saturday, November 25 – with curtain up at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from the Morpeth Tourist Information Centre or online from ticketsource.