Ford festive event rescheduled following storm

James Swanton.

As the storm raged actor James Swanton, who performs the one- man show, discovered that all trains from London to Berwick had been cancelled.

Happily he is able to fit some extra performances so that locals will not miss this theatrical treat.

Lady Waterford Hall will now host three performances of Charles Dickens’ heart-warming masterpiece. These will be on Friday, December 10 at 7pm, on Saturday, December 11 at 1pm and again at 5pm.

All ticket holders have been refunded for the original performances and will need to rebook.

Seasonal refreshments will be served before the evening performance. Doors will open an hour before the show.

The show runs for approximately one hour and is not suitable for children under the age of 10. Numbers are strictly limited to allow for social distancing.