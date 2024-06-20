Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football was not always a game for the masses.

The first players to compete for the FA Cup were lords, knights and peers, in essence, a game for the wealthy and privileged.

Set in 1870s Lancashire, amidst the poverty and social unrest caused by the cotton famine, The Giant Killers tells the story of Darwen FC, who rose up to become a shining beacon of hope for their town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...