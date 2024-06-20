Football's coming home to Alnwick with touring theatre production of The Giant Killers

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:57 BST
Football was not always a game for the masses.

The first players to compete for the FA Cup were lords, knights and peers, in essence, a game for the wealthy and privileged.

Set in 1870s Lancashire, amidst the poverty and social unrest caused by the cotton famine, The Giant Killers tells the story of Darwen FC, who rose up to become a shining beacon of hope for their town.

The touring production by Long Lane Theatre visits Alnwick Playhouse on July 2, 7.30pm and July 3, 2pm.

