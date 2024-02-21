Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachel Stockdale is inviting anyone who’s ever put on or lost weight, anyone who had free school meals and anyone who feels they ‘don’t fit’ to join her for her celebratory play Fat Chance.

It is the Middlesbrough actress’s first solo show – and she promises parmos, a Teesside favourite, get a regular mention!

The tour begins at Northern Stage on Friday, March 8, International Women's Day, before heading on the road and arriving at Alnwick Playhouse on Wednesday, March 27 at 7.45pm.

Rachel Stockdale's Fat Chance is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

The show explores Rachel’s true-life experience of weight gain from size 8 to 18, and the challenges she has faced along the way in her effort to carve out a career as an actress.

Rachel explains: “Fat Chance condenses my twenties into a 70 minute show which examines everything from the changing relationship I’ve had with my body, other people’s fear of fatness and class stigma.

"Since the age of seven I have wanted to be an actor. After growing up in a single parent family on benefits living in the top 1% of underprivileged areas in the UK – central Middlesbrough - I went on to graduate from Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) after gaining a scholarship.

"Since then in my career as a professional actor I’ve been told by top agents that even though I have talent I’m ‘too fat, northern and female’.

"Fat Chance is a funny, reflective look at my life and struggles to succeed in an industry that doesn’t want to represent people like me.”

Rachel added “After four years in development, preview performances at Newcastle’s Live Theatre and a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, we are passionate about sharing this important story with audiences across the UK.”

The tour of Fat Chance has been made possible with funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England and with kind support from Northern Stage.

Suitable for audiences aged 14+. Contains some strong language and themes of diet culture.