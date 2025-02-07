A decade since its debut, Ed Waugh’s ‘Hadaway Harry’ is back for a farewell tour with actor Jamie Brown at the helm.

It is coming to The Maltings in Berwick on Saturday, February 22, starting at 7.30pm.

From working-class pitman in Jarrow, to multiple rowing champion of the world, Harry Clasper was dubbed ‘King of the Thames and the Tyne’.

The one-man show has garnered standing ovations across the country and is often branded a ‘tour-de-force’ – not least due to an arduous second act showdown that leaves many on the edge of their seats.

Something of an epic journey itself, the play has seen Harry Clasper recognised by way of a commemorative blue plaque at the base of the High Level Bridge for the first time and earned Jamie the accolade of ‘Performing Artist of the Year’ at the North East Culture Awards.

For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/hadaway-harry-10th-anniversary-tour