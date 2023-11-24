An award-winning company is coming to a number of locations in Northumberland to present a dance production of a classic festive tale.

The Three Jolly Ghosts of Christmas, based on ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, has been designed by Eliot Smith Dance to entertain families with children aged seven plus.

It combines festive storytelling with dramatic choreography, set to a new instrumental piece of music by Adam Johnson with atmospheric costumes.

Performed by four dancers with humour and a playful mix of dance styles, it will open with Scrooge being forever miserable and grumpy.

Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Past soar over the town on a moonlit Christmas Eve. Image by Dave Rheaume.

But when the jolly ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet To Come take him on a magical, dancing adventure, the ghosts open his heart – which ultimately brings about his change of character before it is too late.

The performances are ‘Pay What You Decide’, which means you do not have to pay until after you have seen the performance.

Following every performance, children (with their parents/guardians) will also have the opportunity to take part in an inclusive dance workshop to meet the cast and learn dance routines from the production.

The premiere takes place on Saturday, December 2 at The Cheviot Centre (Wooler Library) from 10.30am.

Other venues include Walkergate Building (Berwick Library) Saturday, December 2 from 2pm, Morpeth Library on Saturday, December 16 from 10.30am and Widdrington Community Centre (Widdrington Library) on Saturday, December 16 from 2pm. There will also be an online performance on Christmas Day.