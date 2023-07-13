The Alnwick Garden and Alnwick Playhouse have collaborated to put on the outdoor show this summer.

Kenneth Grahame’s classic children’s story unravels a quaint tale of animals living along a riverbank in the English countryside who face the threats of the modern world that sends them on a treasured journey. This retelling makes for a unique production that is a must-see during the holidays.

Following on from The Alnwick Garden’s ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign, which sees four children aged 16 and under able to enter free with every paying adult, it has combined free entry to the gardens with a ticket to see the production.

Director and producer Damian Cruden and CEO of The Alnwick Garden Mark Brassell.

Due to damage caused by Storm Arwen in 2021, a woodland area near the pond has undergone a dramatic makeover to create the perfect temporary outdoor theatre space.

Alnwick Garden CEO Mark Brassell said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Wind in the Willows throughout the summer holidays this year.

“The production is an exciting and first-ever collaboration with The Alnwick Playhouse and Queens Hall Hexham. I was fortunate to see the first performance in Hexham in December and it was amazing.”

Director and producer Damien Cruden said: “The Alnwick Garden is a fantastic setting for Wind In The Willows. The four friends' adventures are made for the woodland setting we have found in The Gardens.

Toad actor Adam Donaldson.

“With Toad’s family pond in the background, surrounded by trees, our outdoor production is sure to be great fun this summer.”

It is staged from July 26 to August 28, tickets £20.