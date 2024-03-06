Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trio of monologues from ‘Talking Heads’ by Alan Bennett is the choice with Lena Walsh, Charlie Tomson and Sharon Saint-Lamont performing the monologues ‘in the round’ as opposed to being on stage.

Lena makes her bow for the group as director but the role is nothing new to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I have done this before. I began in my twenties at Marine Technical College in South Shields learning all of the basic skills before I moved to France, where I lived for 27 years.

Sharon Saint-Lamont and Charlie Tomson.

“During my time there, I was involved in starting a drama group – that was back in 1996 and it’s still up and running now!”

Looking ahead to the ‘Talking Heads’ performances, she continued: “Normally I wouldn’t be in a play and direct it, but this is different. Being monologues and ‘in the round’, the focus is on only one person at a time and this makes the project manageable.

“Already there has been a lot of interest shown in the fact that we are performing works by Alan Bennett because the writing is so good and every word is important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lena returned to England in 2018 and shortly afterwards she joined the group in time for their 90th year celebrations in 2019.

Lena Walsh.

She will perform ‘Lady of Letters’ – a story about Irene Ruddock who lives alone, has no friends and fills her days writing letters complaining about everything.

Charlie Tomson follows with ‘A Chip in the Sugar’ about Graham Whittaker, who is a middle-aged bachelor and a repressed homosexual who has had treatment for mental illness.

Sharon Saint-Lamont then portrays Susan in ‘Bed among the Lentils’ – surrounding a vicar’s wife who is suffocated by the expectations forced on her by her position and by her husband’s over-zealous parishioners, whilst she is also an alcoholic.