Enjoy a night of poetry and comedy with Henry Normal and Brian Bilston at The Maltings in Berwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following sell out shows in 2023 for both poets, the pair will be touring larger theatres for the first time with a very special night of poetry and comedy – including at the venue in Berwick.
Henry and Brian met at the Laugharne Festival and performed together for the first time in Morecambe last October.
Their show at The Maltings on Thursday, April 4 (8pm start) promises to provide some life-affirming poetry, escapism and lots of laughter.
Brian has cultivated a large and loyal following on social media. But despite his popularity, he has managed to keep his identity hidden – so this live show represents an intriguing opportunity to hear Brian’s work read live by the enigma himself.
Expect the funny, irreverent and powerful poetry that has made him an internet sensation.
Henry has toured with his ever-evolving poetry show constantly since retiring from TV and film production.
In his own distinctive style, he finds fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life. He also has more than a dozen poetry books in print.
Henry’s longstanding BBC Radio 4 series ‘A Normal...’ continues to go from strength to strength with ‘A Normal Journey’ chosen as pick of the week over the Christmas period.
For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.