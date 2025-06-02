Gala Night: Our Story So Far... featured a joyful mix of live theatre, music and comedy from over 200 local performers and was a wonderfully fitting tribute to this much-loved venue and beating heart of our community’s creative spirit.

Now, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is entering the next exciting chapter - one that will see the organisation continue to offer the latest film releases and event broadcasts at the new Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks, the visual arts exhibition programme at the Granary Gallery, pop-up live events and performances across the town, a Creative Learning programme for schools, Maltings Youth Theatre termly sessions, an expanded community engagement programme of artist-led workshops, lectures and events and artist residencies, and commissions as part of the Living Barracks Berwick Shines engagement programme in locations across Berwick.