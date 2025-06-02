End of an era as gala shows bring down the curtain on The Maltings in Berwick ahead of its redevelopment

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
There wasn't a seat left at The Maltings in Berwick as celebratory shows brought the curtain down on the venue ahead of its redevelopment.

Gala Night: Our Story So Far... featured a joyful mix of live theatre, music and comedy from over 200 local performers and was a wonderfully fitting tribute to this much-loved venue and beating heart of our community’s creative spirit.

Audiences were entertained by a non-stop programme of performances from Berwick Musical & Theatre Society, Damp Knight Comedy, Here Come The Girls, Maltings Youth Theatre, Memory Laners, Nancy’s Dancers, The Northstar Centre, RagBag Theatre, Spittal Variety Group, Thursday Singers, and Tideline Runners.

Now, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is entering the next exciting chapter - one that will see the organisation continue to offer the latest film releases and event broadcasts at the new Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks, the visual arts exhibition programme at the Granary Gallery, pop-up live events and performances across the town, a Creative Learning programme for schools, Maltings Youth Theatre termly sessions, an expanded community engagement programme of artist-led workshops, lectures and events and artist residencies, and commissions as part of the Living Barracks Berwick Shines engagement programme in locations across Berwick.

For more information on future screenings and events at Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks please visit www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

The final show at The Maltings ahead of its redevelopment. Picture: Jennifer Charton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust

1. Finale

The final show at The Maltings ahead of its redevelopment. Picture: Jennifer Charton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust Photo: Jennifer Charton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust

Berwick Musical and Theatre Society.

2. The Maltings Gala Night Our Story So Far ... Berwick Musical & Theatre Society image Jennifer Charlton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust.jpg

Berwick Musical and Theatre Society. Photo: Jennifer Charton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust

Maltings Youth Theatre and Here Come The Girls.

3. Maltings Youth Theatre and Here Come The Girls

Maltings Youth Theatre and Here Come The Girls. Photo: Jennifer Charton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust

Nancy's Dancers.

4. Nancy's Dancers

Nancy's Dancers. Photo: Jennifer Charton Photography for Maltings (Berwick) Trust

