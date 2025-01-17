Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eliot Smith Dance and Jason Thompson of Sound Ideas Media proudly presents PITMAN ReDiscovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioned by Woodhorn Museum with permission of the Ashington Group Trustees, the new contemporary dance film is an innovative reimagining of Eliot Smith’s acclaimed ‘PITMAN’ by bringing six Ashington Group paintings to life through film and dance.

The former colliery site at Woodhorn Museum is at the heart of the production and integral to the Ashington Group’s history, which made it the perfect filming location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Eliot Smith’s striking choreography and storytelling, combined with Jason Thompson’s beautiful videography, PITMAN ReDiscovered breathes new life into the miner’s artistic legacy, intertwining the community’s rich heritage with the raw power of contemporary dance, capturing the essence of creativity born from resilience.

Pitman ReDiscovered will set off on its North East tour in February.

Eliot Smith, Choreographer of PITMAN, said: “PITMAN is a journey through the heart and soul of a generation, and we’re thrilled to bring a new dimension. It’s a piece that resonates not only with dance lovers but also with anyone who appreciates the triumphs of the human spirit.”

Jason Thompson, of Sound Ideas Media added: “It’s wonderful to work with Eliot Smith Dance on such an iconic piece. What’s extra special is filming at Woodhorn Museum—a place close to my heart. Bringing these elements together is a real joy.”

This film marks the grand finale to Woodhorn Museum’s year-long programme celebrating the 90th-anniversary of the Ashington Group, and launches the North East stage tour of PITMAN in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Ritson, director of programme and engagement at Woodhorn Museum, said: “It’s always a joy to welcome artists to Woodhorn Museum, a special place that never fails to inspire new creativity and community storytelling. We look forward to sharing the results of a new creative collaboration with ESD and Sound Ideas Media that brings Woodhorn and the story of the Pitmen Painters to life as you’ve never seen it before.”

Eliot Smith Dance also acknowledges the support from Museum Northumberland, Ashington Group Trustees and Arts Council England.

PITMAN ReDiscovered will be available to watch for free at www.eliotsmithdance.com/online and on the Woodhorn Museum Facebook page from 7pm on Thursday January 23 until March 30, 2025.

For tickets, dates, and more information, visit www.eliotsmithdance.com/pitman.