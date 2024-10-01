Barbara Dickson.

An award-winning group and a multi-platinum artist are returning to The Maltings in Berwick.

The Maltings and Berwick Literary Festival are delighted to announce the welcome return of Dyad Productions with their wickedly funny tale of society and the women trapped within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet devil-may-care black widow Lady Susan, ‘the most accomplished coquette in England’, hunting down not one, but two, fortunes; oppressed, rebellious daughter Frederica; long-suffering sister-in-law Catherine; family matriarch Mrs De Courcy; and nonchalant best friend, Alicia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Jane Austen’s first full-length work from 1794, the solo comedy show called Austen's Women – Lady Susan is performed by Rebecca Vaughan and directed by Andrew Margerison. See it in Berwick on Saturday, October 5 from 7.30pm.

Austen's Women - Lady Susan.

In a special acoustic performance at The Maltings on Wednesday, October 9, from 7.30pm, Barbara Dickson and her pianist Nick Holland explore her catalogue of songs at an intimate level as they perform a range of material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, contemporary greats and some of her classic hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara has enjoyed mainstream chart success with hits including Answer Me, Caravan and the million-selling number one single, I Know Him So Well.

As Scotland’s best-selling female album artist, she has earned six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums.

Support comes from Anthony Toner, who is already well established in his native Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about them and to book your tickets for one or both of the performances on call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/dyad-productions-austens-women-lady-susan-the-maltings-and-berwick-literary-festival-present and/or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/barbara-dickson-with-nick-holland-in-concert-support-by-anthony-toner