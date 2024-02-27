Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Return to the Forbidden Planet, by Bob Carlton, tells the story of a bonkers space adventure in a universe where women rule the roost.

After a meteor shower hits the SS Albatross space exploration ship during a routine survey flight under the command of the unflappable Captain Tempest, the crew find themselves trapped by the evil Dr Prospero on his planet D'ylliria.

With a massive influence from Shakespeare and inspired by The Bard, the musical is set to the backdrop of some absolute classics from the 1950s and 1960s, including The Beach Boys.

Return to the Forbidden Planet rehearsals.

The show promises a bonkers night of B-Movie influenced musical theatre and will be performed at the Alnwick Playhouse from Wednesday, March 6 until Saturday, March 9.

The school has a history of fun loving, toe tapping shows and this promises to be another from the talented students at the high school.

Director Martin Allenby said: “It is great to be back in the playhouse with a new show following the excellent success of last year's production of Grease.

"We have a new, vibrant, energised and young cast ready to once again entertain the community. We really hope people will come out to support the students in their latest production.”

Performances begin at 7.30pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturday, March 9 alongside the evening performance. Tickets are still available priced £15 adults and £13 concessions.