Death of a Salesman, by the great American playwright Arthur Miller, delves into the importance of a person’s place in society with an extraordinary examination of American life and consumerism that changed the course of modern theatre.

The play sees Willy Loman, a destructively insecure anti hero, explore his life and what happens when a man does not have a grip on the forces of life.

The play follows the high school's long tradition of performing in the town's theatre and follows on from the incredible success of 'Grease' in March 2023. The students performing are part of the Artsmark Platinum school's creative arts department.

The students have been rehearsing ready to take the big stage at Alnwick Playhouse.

Martin Allenby, director of Post-16 Education, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the playhouse again this autumn - we have produced an autumn play at this venue since 2000 and we are very proud of some excellent talent we have on the stage and in the backstage team this year.

"We would love the community to come out and see some of the wonderfully talented young people that are in our school. We already have a number of former pupils who started their acting or backstage careers with us who are now working professionally in the west end or farther afield.

“This play is one of our prescribed A-Level English Literature texts and it is great to enable the students to further their understanding of this text whilst producing some thoughtful theatre.”

