Dry Water Arts Centre in Amble announces an exciting community theatre show taking place this weekend.

Vanishing Point – A Night of Mischief and Shadows, performed by PerHaps Now, is an exhilarating blend of magical shadow play guaranteeing a night of fun and laughter.

Vanishing Point highlights Dry Water Arts' mission to bring both the familiar and the unknown together in the community and to embrace the role arts has on our collective wellbeing and positive mental health.

Co-director, Paula Turner commented: “We commissioned this show to give everyone a chance to connect and enjoy the unifying joy of having a good laugh.

Vanishing Point – A Night of Mischief and Shadows will take place on November 8.

“It’s something which never goes out of fashion and is deeply connecting. Dry Water Arts offers a beautiful welcoming space to connect keeping the human art of gathering alive and well in Amble.”

The show will take place on Saturday November 8 at 7pm. The event is completely free thanks to funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.