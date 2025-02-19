Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Entertainment has announced details for the latest Dreamcoat Stars tour – and one of the venues is in North Tyneside.

Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show promises incredible vocal performances in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.

Those on stage will include Matt Lapinskas (Eastenders, Dancing On Ice) and Keith Jack (BBC’s Any Dream Will Do).

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Chicago, Grease, Rocky Horror, Saturday Night Fever, Wicked, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray and so much more.

Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite musicals in one epic show.

The show that promises to raise your spirits will be performed at PLAYHOUSE Whitley Bay on Tuesday, April 15. For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/events/dreamcoat-stars