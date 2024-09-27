Dreamcoat Stars Christmas is coming to the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dreamcoat Stars: A Musical Christmas will arrive at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on November 22 and the family-friendly show promises to be an evening full of music and joy.
The concert – filled with beloved Christmas carols, festive classics, and iconic musical theatre hits – stars the celebrated performers from the worldwide sensation, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Starring Matt Lapinskas (Eastenders, Dancing On Ice) and Keith Jack (BBC’s Any Dream Will Do) and joined by fan favourite cast members from Joseph, these showmen are set to delight audiences with phenomenal vocal arrangements, mesmerising harmonies and slick choreography.
This is a show to raise spirits in a night of musical merriment and festive celebration you will never forget.
Book your tickets for the Blyth show, which starts at 7.30pm, at www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/whats-on/theatre/dreamcoat-stars-a-musical-christmas
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.