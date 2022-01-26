Drama and music at Warkworth hall
Music and drama will be performed at Warkworth Memorial Hall this month.
Folk musicians Tom McConville and Andy Watt are playing on Saturday, February 19 at 8pm in what will be cabaret style set-up, enabling reasonable space between the audience.
Tyneside born Tom is renowned for his musical accompaniments and has played on hundreds of albums for artists including Barbara Dickson, Richard Thompson, Allan Taylor and Lindisfarne.
Andy is a young guitarist and mandolin player based in Newcastle. He performs and records regularly with Tom and has played with many other well known musicians including Alistair Anderson and Chris Newman.
Tickets (£10) should be booked with Peter Burnham, by email to [email protected]
A play by local writers Paul Mein and Mike Lyons will then be performed on Wednesday, February 23 at 7pm.
It features the story of an alleged local witch who was indicted in January 1683.
Margaret Stothard was summoned to appear before Henry Ogle J. P. with her life at risk, having been charged with ‘Maleficium’ or ‘harmful magic’. Find out if she is found guilty or
not in the forthcoming production of ‘The Witch of Edlingham’.
This ‘play for voices’ is based upon the original depositions against Margaret, now held by Northumberland Archives at Woodhorn Colliery.
To produce this and other dramatic works, a company of writers and performers called ‘Far Horizon Voices’ has been set up.
In order to maximise the use of the available space, this first showing is limited to an audience of 50. Tickets (£5) from Warkworth Post Office or reserved by email at [email protected]
All proceeds will be donated to the local branch of the RNLI.