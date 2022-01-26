Drama and music at Warkworth hall

Tom McConville.

Folk musicians Tom McConville and Andy Watt are playing on Saturday, February 19 at 8pm in what will be cabaret style set-up, enabling reasonable space between the audience.

Tyneside born Tom is renowned for his musical accompaniments and has played on hundreds of albums for artists including Barbara Dickson, Richard Thompson, Allan Taylor and Lindisfarne.

Andy is a young guitarist and mandolin player based in Newcastle. He performs and records regularly with Tom and has played with many other well known musicians including Alistair Anderson and Chris Newman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets (£10) should be booked with Peter Burnham, by email to [email protected]

A play by local writers Paul Mein and Mike Lyons will then be performed on Wednesday, February 23 at 7pm.

It features the story of an alleged local witch who was indicted in January 1683.

Margaret Stothard was summoned to appear before Henry Ogle J. P. with her life at risk, having been charged with ‘Maleficium’ or ‘harmful magic’. Find out if she is found guilty or

not in the forthcoming production of ‘The Witch of Edlingham’.

This ‘play for voices’ is based upon the original depositions against Margaret, now held by Northumberland Archives at Woodhorn Colliery.

To produce this and other dramatic works, a company of writers and performers called ‘Far Horizon Voices’ has been set up.

In order to maximise the use of the available space, this first showing is limited to an audience of 50. Tickets (£5) from Warkworth Post Office or reserved by email at [email protected]