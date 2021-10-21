Count Dracula on stage. Picture: NTC

Northumberland Theatre Company actor and writer, Stewart Howson, has reworked Dracula the Travesty for a production that audiences can really get their teeth into.

It is billed as a comedic version of the Bram Stoker legend with some silly, spooky and cheeky storytelling with a touch of gothic glee.

Louis Roberts, artistic director, said: “We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this production but mostly blood as that is what Count Dracula is particularly fond of.

“It’s full of puns, slapstick and really awful jokes and despite the horror genre, it is suitable for all ages. It’s a production that’s got a lot of bite and it’s a little bit batty too.”

It can be seen at: Laurel’s Whitley Bay on October 26-27, The Dovecote Centre in Amble on October 28, Bamburgh Castle on October 29 and Prohibition Cabaret Bar in Newcastle on October 30-31.