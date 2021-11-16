Dickens comes to Ford Village in fundraiser for Lady Waterford Hall

Actor James Swanton.

This dramatic one-man show is performed by Dickensian actor James Swanton, who won critical acclaim for Sikes and Nancy in London’s West End.

The venue, in the Victorian village of Ford is a wonderfully atmospheric setting.

Expect a chilling performance from Swanton, described as a ‘horror-star of the future’ and ‘a young Boris Karloff’, as he shows Ebenezer Scrooge meeting the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come.

Performances run on Saturday and Sunday, November 27-28 at 2pm and 7pm. Seasonal refreshments will be served before the evening performances, doors open at 6pm.

The show runs for approximately one hour and is not suitable for children under the age of ten.

Numbers are strictly limited to allow for social distancing, please book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets cost £7 per person and can be booked online via www.ford-and-etal.co.uk

