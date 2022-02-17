Death on the Nile first release screenings at The Maltings
A long-awaited thriller movie from the Hercule Poirot series is the next first release film to be screened at The Maltings in Berwick.
Set against the idyllic Egyptian landscape of sweeping desert and magnificent pyramids, Death on the Nile tells the story of a jealous, obsessive and possessive love that drives someone to commit murder. Poirot’s vacation upon the glamorous river steamer on the Nile comes to a sudden end as he sets to work investigating the murder of a young heiress.
The star-studded cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer.
It is being screened between today (Thursday) and Sunday, and on Wednesday, February 23. To purchase tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk