Dates revealed for this year's pantomime at The Maltings in Berwick
This year’s pantomime at the venue is The Adventures of Sinbad, the dates are December 7 to December 31 and tickets are on sale now.
It is written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves and last year’s best-selling Cinderella.
There is a mystery to solve with a map and a key and the team is promising magical moments and swash-buckling comedy from pirates, mermaids and more entertaining characters.
The Adventures of Sinbad is suitable for everyone, making it an ideal festive period treat for all the family to enjoy the epic adventure.
For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-maltings-pantomime-2024-the-adventures-of-sinbad
