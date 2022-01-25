Dance schools come together to raise over £3k for the NHS

The three dance schools put together a ‘One Night Only’ show.

The Claire Young Dance Academy (CDA) in Morpeth, Hunter Theatre Arts in Guide Post and Gladwin Ballet and Stage School in Ashington teamed up to create a dance show in celebration of the re-opening of the arts and dance, and bring in some money for the NHS.

The ‘One Night Only’ performance at the Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House raised more than £3,000 for the service.

Everyone involved felt it was appropriate to recognise the role it has played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claire Young pictured with Barbara Hunter (Hunter Theatre Arts) and Jessie Lucock (Gladwin Ballet and Stage School).

Claire said: “It was such a wonderful event and a fantastic opportunity for all of our young and aspiring dancers.