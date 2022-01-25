Dance schools come together to raise over £3k for the NHS
A collaboration between three dance schools in Northumberland saw young and aspiring dancers take to the stage for an important cause.
The Claire Young Dance Academy (CDA) in Morpeth, Hunter Theatre Arts in Guide Post and Gladwin Ballet and Stage School in Ashington teamed up to create a dance show in celebration of the re-opening of the arts and dance, and bring in some money for the NHS.
The ‘One Night Only’ performance at the Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House raised more than £3,000 for the service.
Everyone involved felt it was appropriate to recognise the role it has played during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Claire said: “It was such a wonderful event and a fantastic opportunity for all of our young and aspiring dancers.
“It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with two other incredible dance schools and come together as a team with a collective goal. I was so proud of everyone.”